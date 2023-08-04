In a heartwarming tribute to the late Jenny Bancroft, a beloved community figure, the Wye Wednesday Market recently hosted a charity coffee morning that succeeded in raising an impressive £185 for St Michael's Hospice. The funds raised will go towards the hospice, which provided exceptional care to Jenny Bancroft during her final days battling incurable cancer.
The event, arranged by the market's founder, Ms Michelle Gardiner, served as a celebration of Mrs Bancroft's contributions to the community, and an acknowledgement of the extraordinary services provided by the hospice and Marie Curie carers. In particular, Mrs Bancroft and her husband, Mr Phil Bancroft, were cherished members of the community market, recognised for their enchanting jams and jellies.
Mr Bancroft wholeheartedly endorsed the initiative, remarking that the fundraiser was a fitting tribute to his wife's memory and the incredible care she received. The diligent carers' respect and dignity persisted even beyond Mrs Bancroft's passing, underlining the indispensable nature of their work.
The Wye Wednesday Market, celebrated its first anniversary last April and is renowned for its support of charities, local crafts and nurturing community spirit. Conveniently situated at The Larruperz Centre, the market is central, accessible, and offers abundant free parking. It operates twice a month, on the first and third Wednesday.
The charity coffee morning presented attendees with an array of teas, coffee, and a tombola. The entirety of the funds raised, along with any additional donations, will be donated directly to St Michael's Hospice. Over the past year, the Wye Wednesday Market has raised substantial amounts for various charities, demonstrating a sustained commitment to causes such as Dementia UK, Acorns Children's Hospice, and international relief efforts.
The market cordially invites newcomers to join the diverse community of stallholders who showcase local crafts, photography, Avon products, local honey, eggs, and delightful bakes. Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with Ms Gardiner either via email or in person.
In an upcoming event, Iris Price will lead a charity table sale for Ross Pre School on Wednesday, 16th August. With such community-centred activities, this year's market aims to continue its tradition of backing local groups and causes.
Michelle Gardiner expressed gratitude towards the community's enthusiastic participation, stating, "We managed to raise £185 this morning for St Michael’s Hospice, which was absolutely amazing!" The success of the event underscores the generous spirit of the Wye community and the lasting impact of Mrs Jenny Bancroft's legacy.