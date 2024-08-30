THE FOREST of Dean District Council (FoDDC) has reminded residents that help is available for tenants and landlords experiencing mould or damp in their homes.
Leader of Forest of Dean District Council and Cabinet Member for Built Environment, Cllr Adrian Birch said: “It is hugely important that people feel safe and well within their home.
“We know that damp and mould can have an enormous impact on the wellbeing of people, and we want to ensure there are options available if anyone is struggling to remove damp and mould from their property.
“As part of the Healthy Homes project, we can provide advice and ensure the correct action is taken to help rid these types of problems from the property. This advice is not limited to tenants, and we welcome landlords contacting us who are struggling with this type of issue at a property.
“For those looking for more information, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Environmental Health Team who will be happy to assist.”
Damp, condensation and mould are common for households but they can have a significant impact on a resident’s life.
Tenants of private rented properties are urged to contact their landlord initially to allow them to investigate and complete any necessary work.
Landlords or tenants can contact the Council's Environmental Health Team if they need further assistance. You can email [email protected] or call 01594 812258.