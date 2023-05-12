LOCALS lined the streets to greet a very special guest today (Friday, May 12) as Her Royal Highness Princess Anne paid an official visit to the Forest of Dean.
The Princess Royal embarked on a special tour of the district starting in Coleford with a celebration of the town's twinning with Saint Hilaire de Riez in France.
There, she met with local dignitaries along with community members and representatives of the the twinning association, as well as workers involved in the construction of housing on two streets which were officially named in honour of the twinning.
Then, she headed to Cinderford for a tour of industry-led construction school the AccXel Learning Centre, where she met with students, centre directors and Forest of Dean MP Mark Harper.
