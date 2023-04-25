The historic city of Durham takes second place, scoring 65.65 on the index. Home to the iconic Cathedral and Castle, as well as the Botanic Gardens, Durham boasts 179 attractions catering to solo travellers and introverts. A relatively modest 58,000 tourists visit the city each year, ensuring a less crowded experience compared to other UK destinations. If you’re in Durham, don’t miss the opportunity to take a relaxing stroll along the East Durham Coast, a short drive away from the city centre.