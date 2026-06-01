Forest of Dean Crematorium is inviting anyone who is missing a father or father-figure, including parents bereaved of a child, to visit to honour their loved ones during the Father’s Day weekend.The crematorium is opening its doors between Friday 19 and Monday 22 June, from 8.30am until 5pm daily, to anyone living in, working in or visiting the community to attend and spend some time reflecting on and remembering the loved ones they have lost.
A large chalkboard will be placed within the grounds for visitors to write a special memory of their father figure, and they can also collect a commemorative flower which they can either place on the memorial of a loved one within the crematorium or take home with them.They can also deposit Father’s Day cards, personalised messages and tributes in the crematorium’s Letters to Loved Ones post box.Forest of Dean Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, and which is trusted by more families than any other provider to deliver funerals for their loved ones.
All Westerleigh's locations are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.Manager Hannah Bain said: “Over the Father’s Day period, we are holding in our thoughts all those missing their father, a father-figure and fathers who are bereaved of a child.“They are all warmly welcome to join us over the Father’s Day weekend for some quiet reflection in our comfortable chapel and beautiful grounds.“We understand that comfort means different things to different people, and we are here to support you in whatever way feels right.“We also know that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting personal messages in our white memorial post box, which helps them maintain a feeling of connection with those they have lost.”
The invitation is open to anyone to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones on Father’s Day, whether or not there is a memorial to their father or father-figure in the crematorium grounds, and regardless of where their funeral took place.Whether a loss is recent or from some time ago, they are equally welcome.Hannah added: “Father’s Day is one of those annual occasions when a loss can be felt more and we want to ensure people know that they are very welcome to take comfort in paying tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.”For more information about Father’s Day, other events, and the services available at Forest of Dean Crematorium, visit www.forestofdeancrematorium.co.uk.
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