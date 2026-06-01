All Westerleigh's locations are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.Manager Hannah Bain said: “Over the Father’s Day period, we are holding in our thoughts all those missing their father, a father-figure and fathers who are bereaved of a child.“They are all warmly welcome to join us over the Father’s Day weekend for some quiet reflection in our comfortable chapel and beautiful grounds.“We understand that comfort means different things to different people, and we are here to support you in whatever way feels right.“We also know that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting personal messages in our white memorial post box, which helps them maintain a feeling of connection with those they have lost.”