STAFF at a regional property firm hoped to put smiles on the faces of local children over Easter by donating a hoard of chocolate eggs to those less fortunate.
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson, which built a range of three and four bedroom homes at Miriam Park in Lydney, donated a collection of Easter eggs to the Forest Foodbank as part of its commitment to support the local community.
Staff at the firm’s South West office have been collecting the eggs over the last few weeks to donate to the Lydney-based charity.
The foodbank opened in 2013 to provide local people with support during times of emergency, or to those who are going through financial struggles.
The charity also works to provide people with long-term solutions to food poverty.
They work with a number of agencies in the Forest to support access to food parcels with the aim of stopping hunger in the local area.
It was initially funded by local churches and community groups in Coleford, and later opened its Lydney distribution centre as well as another location in Cinderford.
The distribution centre has a number of volunteers who give up their time to help deliver packages to those who need them, and are always encouraging more volunteers to join the team.
Clare Brimble, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South West, said: “It is great to hear about the incredible work that Forest Foodbank has been doing for the people in our community, their hard work and commitment to the cause is fantastic.
“Easter is a time for giving and we hope our donation can bring some joy to those who need it the most.”
Alex Johnson, Foodbank Operations Manger at Forest Foodbank, commented: “At the foodbank we are always striving to make sure that our local community get support at a time of crisis.
“We are very grateful for all of our volunteers and donors who help us to make a difference to those in need.”