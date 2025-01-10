Gloucestershire’s largest housing association has finalised the purchase of an 11-acre site for 95 new homes in Highnam.
Bromford has secured the land on the off the B4215 Newent Road to address what it says is the significant need for affordable housing in the area. Bromford is proposing to make 47 homes available at affordable rent and 48 homes for affordable ownership, through its shared ownership scheme.
The site's previous owners were granted outline planning permission to build 95 homes on the site by the Planning Inspectorate after an appeal in December 2023.
Now Bromford is drawing up its detailed plans which it aims to submit to Tewkesbury Borough Council soon
The plans will be for a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and will include a play area and green areas around the site.
Bromford's Head of Land Adam Frontczak said: “Securing this land in Highnam is another significant step of our goal to increase the amount of affordable housing in Gloucestershire.
“We’re making this a 100 per cent affordable housing development, with homes either for rent or low-cost home ownership.
“We know there’s a need for good quality, affordable housing right across Gloucestershire with thousands of families on local authority waiting lists for housing.
“We’re committed to playing our part in increasing this supply by acquiring land and building high-quality energy efficient homes that benefit local families and foster a thriving community for many years to come.”
Bromford’s in-house construction team hopes to start work on the new homes early next year.
The housing association is currently building new homes in Cheltenham, Stroud and Winchcombe and earlier this year secured land for nearly 400 new homes at Matson and Cheltenham.
Bromford is one of the country’s biggest housing associations with 47,000 homes across the West Midlands and West of England, including more than 12,000 in Gloucestershire.
Last year it completed 1,191 new homes, including 551 for social rent, the highest amount built by any housing association in the country.
Last July announced it was in discussions to merge with Norwich-based Flagship to create a 84,000-home organisation.