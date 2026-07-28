HUNDREDS of people came together and enjoyed the annual Lydney Community Event in Bathurst Park on Saturday.
The free event, which is organised by Lydney Town Council, featured live music, stalls by local organisations, food and drink.
Members of the Salvation Army at Broadwell gave out bottles of water to help people keep cool in the sunshine.
Among the stallholders was Matthew Biddle who is completing Ironman challenges to raise funds for St John Ambulance.
One of the highlights of the afternoon was a spectacular pirate show and many of the stallholders were dressed as pirates.
Visitors could pick up a “treasure map” from the Two Rivers Housing stall and win some goodies.
Two Rivers is organising community events across the Forest.
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