Hundreds of mountain bikers take on the Wild Boar Chase
John and Tracey English did the 45-mile Full Boar together.
RIDERS from all over the country had a “truly remarkable” day in the Forest this weekend as they took on the highly-anticipated Wild Boar Chase.
More than 500 adults and around 50 under 12s took part in the ever-popular charity mountain biking event in the “glorious sunshine” on Sunday (September 18).
This year’s event saw funds raised for the two Forest of Dean Lions Clubs, who organise the chase each year along with Forest of Dean Cycle Club and local youth groups.
The clubs will use the monies raised over the next 12 months to support local charities, youth groups and families and individuals in need.
The success of the weekend saw the clubs add to more than £150,000 that has been raised in 10 years of Wild Boar events.
Some of the riders travelled from as far away as Cornwall, Essex, Carmarthenshire and Mid Lothian, while many were regulars from the Forest and surrounding areas.
Before the race began, a one minute silence was observed while a union flag was flown at half mast in a show of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
Many also looked to a tree planted by Her Majesty near the chase’s starting line at the Speech House.
The competitors took on one of five routes, ranging from nine to 45 miles.
The ‘Full Boar’ took riders from Speech House Field to Mallards Pike, Wenchford, Yorkley, Whitecroft, Parkend, Bream St Briavels, Redbrook and Cinderford.
The event was once again supported by Forestry England, Pedalabikeaway, Dean Forest Cycles and Speech House Hotel, along with fourteen additional Forest companies and Councils.
One of the riders who completed the Full Boar said: “It was a truly remarkable, well organised day. Can’t wait to do it again next year!”
Lion Nigel Sampson said: “ It was a great day for all involved. We are truly grateful to all the entrants and local sponsors who support us each year.
“This 10th running of the Wild Boar Chase was one of the best. We hope to significantly add to the £150,000 that has been raised in support of local good causes since our first Wild Boar Chase Mountain Bike event.”
