Ross-on-Wye resident Ann Rowberry faced a kitchen disaster when her dishwasher leaked last July, destroying the entire space.
However, she was fortunate to have home insurance through Nationwide, who helped her get back on her feet.
The insurance provider paid for a complete kitchen renovation and even provided accommodation at the Ross Premier Inn for three months while the work was underway.
During her stay at the Premier Inn, Ann was impressed by the exceptional service and hospitality, saying she was treated like royalty.
In addition to the accommodation, Nationwide also provided a sum of money to enjoy meals at the Beefeater, who were incredibly helpful as well as gifting her flowers.
Although the road to recovery was not entirely smooth sailing, Ann was also grateful to her daughters, Christina and Maureen, who stepped up and helped her clean up the house. Ann was grateful to neighbour Liz who let her stay over the Christmas period as well as her son Peter and his wife Louise for their support, as well as Gale who gave her a hand with laundry.
She also praised Nationwide for their efficient and caring service, which made a stressful situation much more manageable.