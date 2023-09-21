THE Dean Academy in Lydney was the destination for model railway enthusiasts as the Forest of Dean Model Railway Club held its annual show.
The two-day show featured some 25 layouts created by clubs from across the South West of England and South Wales.
The club was particularly pleased by the number of families who attended the show which ran on Saturday and Sunday.
Among the most popular of the layouts was a working railway constructed entirely out of Lego bricks.
Dean Forest Railway volunteer James Ivins has spent five years meticulously put together the trains and scenery that make up the layout.
As well as the railway lay-outs there were also other model vehicles, trade stands and the opportunity to learn how to “weather” model wagons.
A spokesman for the Forest of Dean Model Railway Club said: “It’s been an excellent show and we’re pleased with the number of people who have come along.
“We particularly pleased by the number of families who have come along and we hope it is inspiring the next generation of modellers.
“The Dean Academy is an excellent venue and we are grateful for their assistance.”
He added that plans are already underway for next year’s show with some exhibitors already booked..
Pictured (left) is Bob Hargreaves with the Forest of Dean Model Railway’s live steam exhibit which featured trains at a scale of 16mm to the foot.