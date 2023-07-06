I was walking in the summer heat down the winding Soudley road
When along came a lorry with a canvas-covered load
The driver stopped his vehicle, and leaned out to the side
And shouted ‘if you’re off to Blakeney, mate, join me for the ride’
He asked me if so many sheep had on a road been seen
I said - I’ve seen so many more around the Forest of Dean - cos:
I’ve been everywhere man
I’ve been everywhere man
Crossed the River Wye, Man
Played cricket at the Cut and Fry, man
Of travel I’ve had my share, man
I’ve been everywhere
I’ve been to Blaisdon, Taynton, Tibberton, Tudorville
Yorkley, Huntley, Flaxley, Chaxhill
Wigpool, Blackpool, Redbrook, Drybrook
Bigsweir, Brockweir, Broadoak, Dymock
Allaston, Woolaston, Abenhall, Oxenhall
Pillowell, Clearwell, Milkwall, seen ‘em all
I’ve been to Fetterhill, Cinderhill, Popes Hill, Viney Hill
Harrow Hill, Worrell Hill, Howle Hill, Steam Mills
Berry Hill, Tutshill, Tutnalls, Hudnalls
Broadwell, Clearwell, Kilcott, Kidnalls
Bream, Trow Green, Brains Green, Joys Green
Ruardean, Mitcheldean, know what I mean?
I’ve been to Gorsley, Glasshouse, Shophouse, High Nash
Shortstanding, Sling, Boughspring, Bromsash
Clanna, Cannop, Longhope, Fancy
Blakeney, Lydney, Soudley, Upper Lea
Hillersland, Hewelsfield, Piercefield, Collafield
Hopewell, Parkend coal mine, never you mind
I’ve been to Foxes Bridge, Nailbridge, Ruspidge, Serridge
Stowe, Staunton (Coleford), Staple Edge
Elton, Bilson, Staunton (Corse), Stantway
Christchurch, Crumpmeadow, Coleford, Coalway
Cinderford, Walford, Walmoor, Broadmoor
Speculation, Norchard Station
Kempley, Kent’s Green (no relation)
English Bicknor, Lightmoor, plenty more -----
Cos’ - I’ve been here, there, everywhere
I’ve been everywhere.
And never mind the Barracks.
With apologies to Johnny Cash!