COUNTY fighter Keiran Gething will be getting it on with unbeaten Ruthin boxer Sion Yaxley on Thursday night in his hometown promotion, as he brings professional boxing back to Abergavenny Market Hall for the first time in more than 60 years.
The duo will be entering the ring in the footsteps of legendary fighters like Randolph Turpin, who beat Sugar Ray Robinson to land the world title, and European champion Eddie Thomas, who both fought in the town in the 1950s.
Former Welsh super-lightweight champion Keiran, 28, is promoting the night with Richie Garner as ShadowBox, and is delighted to secure such a tough super-welterwight opponent as Yaxley, who has won all 12 of his professional fights, and was an amateur champion like the local man.
His training for the 10-round fight has included a week with Chris Eubank and Eubank’s trainer, Roy Jones Jr, arguably, one of the best pound for pound fighters ever.
Keiran, who is also hoping to put on other promotions at Abergavenny Town FC and Abergavenny Castle later this year, has fought before as an amateur at the iconic Market Hall.
And he posted: “The last time there was boxing in the Market Hall Abergavenny, me and my good friend Ben Crocker had a great fight that I actually thought he won on the night!
“Hoping to bring another great night of boxing to you all, this time without the vests and much smaller gloves. It’s amazing how much history is at the venue and I really can’t wait for it.
“If I have half the recognition Mr Thomas had when he finished, I’d be over the moon.
“I’m so excited about this opportunity and what it could do for the town.
“I really hope those from my hometown will come and be a part of the show and even those in the surrounding areas like Monmouth where I’ve been a part of setting up a boxing club.”
Doors open at 6pm tomorrow and the line-up also includes Welsh title challengers Jake Tinklin and Angelo Dragone, rising star Ethan George, newcomer Mark Davies and unbeaten Swindon boxer Lewis Roberts, known as ‘El Gordito’.
The event will also be supported by local businesses, ‘Beer Box’ and ‘Sugar Loaf Catering’ who will be providing the bar and catering.
Following the show, live music will be playing in the Market Hall until 11pm.
The promotion is not the only cause for celebration for Keiran, who marked a year since he set up Abergavenny Boxing Club this week.
He posted photos from the club, and said: “So very proud of the first year of my club.
“This gym is turning into a real good space for so many members of my town.”