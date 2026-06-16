Haberdashers’ Monmouth School took part in the King’s Baton Relay, showcasing a wide range of sports and celebrating the school’s partnership with Team Wales as the Baton journeyed through Wales to Glasgow.
Haberdashers’ Monmouth School was proud to welcome the King’s Baton Relay this week, as the baton made its way through Monmouthshire on its journey to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The Baton’s visit forms part of the Welsh leg of the Relay, which runs from 19–24 June and travels through communities across the country ahead of this summer’s Games in Glasgow.
Uniquely, Wales’s Baton carries the word ‘Community’ - a reflection of the nation’s spirit and a theme that resonated strongly throughout the visit, as pupils came together to take part in a shared national moment.
As part of the visit, pupils were involved in showcasing a range of sports on camera, reflecting both the breadth of disciplines featured at the school and the Commonwealth Games - including athletics, swimming, netball, boxing, weightlifting, rugby, cricket and golf.
From high-performance pathways to inclusive participation, the school offers pupils the chance to engage in sport at every level, mirroring the spirit of the Relay itself, which celebrates unity, diversity and shared endeavour across the Commonwealth.
As a proud partner of Team Wales, Haberdashers’ Monmouth School was delighted to play its part in a national initiative that shines a light on sport across Wales and builds excitement ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Head, Mr Melvyn Roffe MBE said: “The arrival of the King’s Baton at Monmouth was a powerful reminder that sport is about far more than competition. The word ‘community’, carried on Wales’s Baton, speaks directly to what we value here - a shared sense of belonging, encouragement and ambition for every pupil. It was a privilege for our students to play a small part in a moment that connects schools and communities.”
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