Head, Mr Melvyn Roffe MBE said: “The arrival of the King’s Baton at Monmouth was a powerful reminder that sport is about far more than competition. The word ‘community’, carried on Wales’s Baton, speaks directly to what we value here - a shared sense of belonging, encouragement and ambition for every pupil. It was a privilege for our students to play a small part in a moment that connects schools and communities.”