GLORIOUS sunshine and perfect running conditions greeted more than 170 runners in this year’s Kymin Dash, organised by Spirit of Monmouth Running Club, reports SIAN BURNS.
The annual 7-mile race on Sunday was a resounding success, with runners, spectators, and volunteers coming together to celebrate community spirit, sporting achievement and charitable giving.
Once again, the club paid a huge thanks to Haberdashers’ School Monmouth for kindly hosting the event, providing the perfect base for runners to gather and prepare.
And fittingly, it was an Old Monmothian 1-2-3 at the head of the field, as well as a family affair for the first two, 18-year-old former Monmouth School pupil Henry Evans racing to victory from his dad Huw, a former maths teacher at the school, taking his father's 10-year-old course record in the process, while another OM George Anthony was third.
The course took in a climb up the iconic Kymin, followed by a descent through fields and woodland to the Wye and a return along the trail and road via Hadnock, with Spirit's fantastic cub members as marshals guiding runners throughout the scenic route.
One of the highlights of this year’s event came at the second water station, where two members of local band The Fishing Trip created a festival atmosphere, serenading runners and even getting a few dancing while they hydrated! The finish line was a welcome sight for runners, marked by an impressive finishing arch provided by Blestium Financial Services.
Ross First Responders were on hand providing medical support, while Monmouth Guides did an excellent job supplying water at the first station and again at the finish. Spirit of Monmouth RC thanked local residents for their support and patience during the event, which was a shining example of what makes the Kymin Dash such a special fixture in the local calendar — combining athletic challenge with community togetherness.