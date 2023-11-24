DOZENS of children and adults carrying home-made lanterns joined a parade through the centre of Cinderford as the town’s lights were switched on.
The centre of town was packed with people enjoying the spectacle.
The parade started at the Belle Vue Centre and made its way to The Triangle led by Cinderford’s Town Crier Jer Holland.
The parade also featured local marching band The Harmony Twirlstars.
The event was organised by Cinderford Town Council with the Forest Youth Association helping youngsters to make lanterns for the parade.
There were long queues outside Santa’s grotto to meet him and receive a selecton box of chocolate.
The event also featured a craft market in The Triangle.