IT’S the last chance for residents to bag a bargain or grab something special with the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH) online auction, which ends 8pm on Monday, November 18.
The online auction which began November 11, is full of brand new items and experiences donated to CDCH from local businesses. All items have been donated meaning 100% of winning bids will help the animals in CDCH’s care.
A CDCH spokesperson said: “No animal should suffer alone, especially during the festive season. The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home is here to support and protect animals in need. Not just for Christmas, but for life."
In May’s auction, The Forester reported lots such as a session at Float in the Forest, a ticket to the Dean Forest Railway society, tickets to Puzzlewood, and a four ball voucher for the Forest Hills Golf Club.
There are 51 lots available this time around. To bid on items, you can head to CDCH’s Facebook page and comment your chosen bid amount on the photo of the lot you’d like. You then need to keep an eye on the lot to see if your bid remains the highest.
Those without access to Facebook can bid by heading to the CDCH website to view the lots, and then email [email protected] or call 01453 890014 for more information.