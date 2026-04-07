A LOCAL Forest of Dean author sold more than 40 novels at her second book launch in Staunton on Saturday April 4.
Carole Smith from the Forest of Dean was thrilled to celebrate her newest novel at The White Horse Flying Solo a book which follows the journey of all sorts of life experiences all which “The Warrington Family” navigate.
Flying Solo is the sequel to her previous novel Luck’s Wood a book which followed a teenager growing up in the twenty-first century, navigating a new adventure as her parents move house and how she adapted to this new life. The novel even featured the Forest of Dean which provided an enchanting landscape for learning and personal development.
Flying Solo is set in the Forest of Dean and surrounding areas, including Monmouth, encapsulating the local area into the imaginative story telling.
The book signing event was held from 12pm – 2pm and saw a great turnout of residents and the supportive community, highlighting Carole’s undeniable creativity and appreciation for story telling, having now published her 10th book.
“I had an amazing turnout today. All of Stickler the band I support all came with their partners and kids too. There were heaps of Staunton friends, and I sold more than 40 books,” said Carole.
The community were able to see a collection of the authors new book as well as one’s she has previously written all whilst being able to have their copies personally signed. Flying Solo is now available online and in stores.
Having written nine novels, Carole’s passion for writing and storytelling is demonstrated through her well-curated literature to inspire those who also share a similar passion – whilst developing new ideas to those who may want to progress a career in writing or just enjoy picking up a book and reading.
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