GLOUCESTERSHIRE businesses were given a sneak-peek of University of Gloucestershire’s new City Campus, which is due to open next year.
As part of a visit organised in collaboration with Gloucester Chamber of Commerce, 24 representatives of local businesses had an afternoon of activities, that included a walk around the Forum development, to see first-hand the transformation of Gloucester’s Kings Quarter.
The former Debenhams building is 20,000m2 and will become home to the University’s Institute of Education, psychology, and social work programmes. The development will also include a range of public access facilities such as a new public library and a health, arts and wellbeing centre.
Luke Lutman, President of Gloucester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Thank you to University of Gloucestershire for putting this site visit together to give us the opportunity to see for ourselves the scale of the project and the exciting plans for the former Debenham’s building coming to life.
“It is great to see that the University is working hard to engage with the city, the businesses and the local people. Investment in the city is key to its survival, so it is reassuring to see that work is progressing and that plans are becoming a reality.
“We cannot wait to welcome University of Gloucestershire staff and students to the city when it opens next year.”
City Campus introduces new facilities, including simulation spaces, an immersive Virtual Reality room and a psychology lab.
Alex Cottrell, Head of External Relationships at University of Gloucestershire, said: “We were delighted to be able to give these local businesses a behind-the-scenes look at our new campus.
“We know that breathing new life into this iconic building is of huge importance to people in Gloucester and therefore we are hugely proud that we have been able to play such a critical role in this.
“Restoring the site to its former glory has been a huge task and the on-site team have worked tirelessly to ensure that the work carried out does justice to this architectural gem.”
The £107 million project aims to regenerate part of the city centre, and attract businesses and visitors.