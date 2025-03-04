LOCAL couple say their long marriage has been ‘wonderful’ adding that they wouldn’t change anything.
Graham and Margaret Taswell who have been married since they were 17-years-old are celebrating being married for an amazing 75 years on March 10 - their Diamond Jubilee .
The couple got married in 1950 and have been happily married ever since. Their long romance first began when Graham was working as a horologist (a watch repairer) at the local jewellers, when their paths crossed along the way.
Margaret said: “We didn’t really get engaged, we just got married and when we made some money in the shop we owned, he always said he would buy me a nice ring”.
The couple moved to Marlborough, a market town in north-east of Wiltshire, but it wasn’t too long before they moved back to their hometown in Coleford as Mrs Taswell says she became incredibly homesick.
When the couple moved back to The Forest of Dean, Graham worked at the jewellers whilst his wife found work locally at Blanch Chemist where she worked for 17 years.
Throughout their time together they both love going travelling and they share fond memories of the holidays they spent travelling all around Europe.
Graham’s love of travel began when he had the opportunity to go to Canada when he continued working as a horologist.
The couple eventually started up their own business, ‘Border Appliances and TV Centre’ which they ran for 30 years, although Margaret was a familiar face in the town as she worked in ‘Kwik Save’ in Coleford while her husband carried on running the business.
They are celebrating their anniversary - which is also known as a diamond celebration - with their family and friends this weekend at The Orepool in Sling, where they will be cutting a cake which has been specially made for them by one of Mrs Taswell’s friends.