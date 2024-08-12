Forest of Dean District Council has provided £19,800 across 14 local community groups, through its community grants allocation, to help local causes continue to provide excellent services to residents.
Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, Cllr Jackie Dale said:“Local community groups are vitally important in strengthening local communities and the health and wellbeing of residents.
“As a council we are committed to doing everything we can to support these groups so they can continue to grow and provide fantastic services to residents across the district.
“We received an unprecedented number of applications, and it is always difficult deciding who receives the funding. However, I know that the Council’s Community Wellbeing Team is working hard to support those groups who were unsuccessful this time and will continue to provide advice and assistance to help them grow.
“It’s been great to see how last year’s groups have used their funding, and I look forward to seeing the impact this next round of funding has on our community.”
This year, the council received 40 applications that totalled more than £86,000. Of this, 14 groups were funded to the tune of £19,800.
The grants are aimed at helping groups to grow and continue the services they provide to the community.
Successful groups will have been contacted by the council’s community wellbeing team, letting them know how much funding they have been allocated. Those groups who were not successful in their bid will get advice on alternative funding sources and other creative forms of support.
The council recently held a celebration event that brought the successful applicants together to share ideas, listen to what has worked for others and collaborate to deliver services to residents.
Cllr Jackie Dale added: “I would encourage all local community groups to take a look at our website and find out more about how we may be able to help you.
“In partnership with Gloucestershire Rural Community Council (GRCC) we are in the process of organising a number of funding workshops in September so that those who were not successful can get 1-2-1 and group advice and guidance.”