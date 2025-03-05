A PRIMARY school in Cinderford has dedicated its library to a local war hero, thanks to a generous donation from an American charity.
Forest View Primary School officially named its library after Roy Mills, the last surviving member of the Glorious Glosters, following his passing in October 2024.
Mr Mills was part of the Gloucestershire Regiment that fought in the Battle of Imjin River in 1951 and was captured after six days of fierce fighting.
The project was supported by the 6.25 Foundation, a US-based organisation that honours Korean War veterans. The charity donated £4,000 towards the school’s library and provided books and notepads.
Head teacher Ben Lyons admitted staff were initially sceptical when they received an email about the donation last December: "We initially thought it wasn't real, but after doing our research, we confirmed it was a genuine and incredibly generous offer."
The dedication ceremony on Tuesday, March 5, was attended by delegates from the South Korean Embassy, Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop, Cinderford’s mayor Roger Sterry, the Royal British Legion, and pupils from the school.
The service began with a welcome from Mr Lyons, followed by a poem reading from the school’s library monitors.
Sungyull and Changwa Koo from the 6.25 Foundation then made their presentation, alongside Miss A. Slater, the school’s Reading and Phonics Lead Teacher.
Mr Lyons formally accepted the donation on behalf of the school before a poem reading and a silence led by Mark Evans from the Royal British Legion. The service concluded with a blessing from Reverand Mike Barnsley.
Mr and Mrs Koo, who founded the 6.25 Foundation, spoke about their memories of being children during the Korean War and thanked the British people for their support.
They honoured the courage of soldiers like Mills before presenting a plaque for the library, which read:
This Children's Library is dedicated to Korean War Veteran Mr. Roy Mills And the other Glorious Glosters Who fought a last stand on Hill 235 22-25 April 1951 "By Our Deeds We Are Known" In the Korean War 25 June 1950 - 27 July 1953 To save South Korea From Communism.
The foundation, established to honour fallen soldiers of the Korean War and express the gratitude of the Korean people, chose Forest View as the first school in the UK to receive a donation.
Mr Mills had strong links to Forest View beyond his military service. His daughter, Sally Bluett, was a teaching assistant at the school for many years.
The Battle of Imjin River, fought between April 22-25, 1951, saw the 1st Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment stand against overwhelming Chinese forces. Out of the 700 Glosters who fought, many, like Mr Mills, were captured, while others were killed.
Their bravery earned the regiment worldwide recognition, with Hill 235, where they made their last stand, now known as Gloster Hill.
The dedication ensures that Mr Mills’ legacy will live on in the school and the wider Cinderford community.