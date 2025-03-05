A PRIMARY school in Cinderford has dedicated its library to a local war hero, thanks to a generous donation from an American charity.

Forest View Primary School officially named its library after Roy Mills, the last surviving member of the Glorious Glosters, following his passing in October 2024.

Mr Mills was part of the Gloucestershire Regiment that fought in the Battle of Imjin River in 1951 and was captured after six days of fierce fighting.

The project was supported by the 6.25 Foundation, a US-based organisation that honours Korean War veterans. The charity donated £4,000 towards the school’s library and provided books and notepads.

Road closures: almost a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers over the next fortnight

Head teacher Ben Lyons admitted staff were initially sceptical when they received an email about the donation last December: "We initially thought it wasn't real, but after doing our research, we confirmed it was a genuine and incredibly generous offer."

MEETING: MP Matt Bishop meets with the school’s library attendants, Alyssa B, Bethany R, Phoebe W, Freya B, Erin B, Isla J, Neha S, and Amelia J, after the library’s dedication to Roy Mills. ( Tindle )

The dedication ceremony on Tuesday, March 5, was attended by delegates from the South Korean Embassy, Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop, Cinderford’s mayor Roger Sterry, the Royal British Legion, and pupils from the school.

The service began with a welcome from Mr Lyons, followed by a poem reading from the school’s library monitors.

Sungyull and Changwa Koo from the 6.25 Foundation then made their presentation, alongside Miss A. Slater, the school’s Reading and Phonics Lead Teacher.

Mr Lyons formally accepted the donation on behalf of the school before a poem reading and a silence led by Mark Evans from the Royal British Legion. The service concluded with a blessing from Reverand Mike Barnsley.

TRIBUTE: Mr Sungyull and Mrs Changwa Koo, founders of the 6.25 Foundation, with Rev. Barnsley and a delegate from the South Korean Embassy, following the library dedication ceremony at Forest View Primary School. ( Tindle )

Mr and Mrs Koo, who founded the 6.25 Foundation, spoke about their memories of being children during the Korean War and thanked the British people for their support.

They honoured the courage of soldiers like Mills before presenting a plaque for the library, which read: