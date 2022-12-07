SUPPORTERS of the Great Oaks Hospice gathered in their festive finery on for the annual Ho-Ho-Hospice walk.
Among them was Lydney-based Paralympics gold medallist, triathlete Andy Lewis.
The walkers were given a send-off by Santa and firefighters who arrived on Billy the Coleford Fire Station float.
The children taking part were given a treasure hunt to complete as they made their way from the clock tower in the town centre to the hospice at The Gorse.
At the hospice there were mince pies and Andy Lewis judged the costumes.
In total, more than 500 supporters joined events over the weekend for the hospice including the annual candlelit supper with Cinderford Town Band at Forest Hills Golf Club.
Great Oaks fund-raiser Debbie Hutchinson said: “Thank you to everyone who has come along once again this weekend to help raise money for our hospice.
“We are also very grateful to the wonderful team of helpers who volunteer their time which enables us to host the events. The money raised enables us to continue with and grow our services in our community.”