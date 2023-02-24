LYDBROOK Parish Council is making a bid to to acquire the former Joys Green Primary School for the local community.
Parish councillors believe that the school is important to the community’s social well-being and the right to bid provision allows for a delay in the sale by the Gloucestershire County Council to give the local community a chance to buy the asset.
There has been a school on the site since 1883, first by the Joys Green Infant and Primary School until its closure in September 2008 abnd then as the Gloucester and Forest Centre for Alternative Provision School.
It has been closed since the educational facility relocated to a new base in September 2021 although the children’s playground and recreation ground are still used by local people.
Clerk to the council, Lorna Wakefield, said: “When the site was open as a school they were well supported and used for community activities at different times of the year such as luncheon club and classes.
“The parish council also used the building for monthly meetings and as a polling station.”
Parish councillor Bruce Hogan said “Although Joys Green is part of Lydbrook parish it has an identity of its own. The road down to the village centre is steep and there is no pavement or footway.
“The elderly and infirm have no way of accessing the village centre other than an infrequent bus service or private transport. Over the past decades, Joys Green has lost its primary school, shop and post office.
“It is recognised as one of the most deprived areas in Gloucestershire.
“I cannot think of a better use of public money than acquiring the old school buildings to address these issues.”
A recent Facebook poll showed 95 per cent of those who voted, supported the bid.
Ideas put forward for the use of the site included youth clubs, elderly lunch clubs, bingo, arts and crafts classes, book swaps, safe spaces, foodbank, advice events, a carers’ café and sports classes.
The parish council is now actively seeking funding partners and needs to make a case to show that the facility will be used by the community. Parish councillor Samantha Almond said: “To succeed in our bid we need to demonstrate a need from community groups, such as youth clubs, playgroups, sports clubs, wellbeing groups and any other groups that would be interested in making use of this facility.
“If we cannot show that the site fulfils the community value requirements, it will be sold on by the county council, so this is a vital step. If you belong to or know of any community groups that would be interested in using the site, please do get in touch with us and share your ideas via our website at www.lydbrookcouncil.co.uk or our Lydbrook Parish Council Facebook g0roup.”