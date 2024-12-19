Christmas is always a time to share memories of happy family times in the past and as the festive season approaches, Local care home, Nodens Manor in Lydney, dedicated an afternoon to crafting a spirit tree with residents who wanted to participate and take a nostalgic look back at happy times.
The tree gives residents an opportunity to share their cherished festive memories and traditions, taking a moment to remember those who are sadly no longer with them as well as those who may not be able to spend Christmas with them this year.
Anne, who is 84 years old, recounted her Christmas mornings spent reading the Bible with her father, a tradition that honoured their family's past, present and future and the good they wished upon those close to them.
Joyce, who is also 84 years old, reminisced about a New Year’s Eve with her late husband, who humorously climbed a lamppost at midnight, bringing joy to her heart.
Margaret, 84 years old as well, expressed her gratitude for life, family, and friends, reflecting on the adventures she shared with her husband during his time in the Army.
Charlotte Scarrow, Front of House Manager at Nodens Manor, shares: “Our discussions revealed the diverse festive traditions that have shaped our lives, from early celebrations with partners to creating lasting memories for children, emphasising that the joy of family gatherings is the greatest gift of all. The festive season serves as an opportunity to unite with family and friends, to prioritise personal well-being, and to extend support to those in need within the broader community.”
Nodens Manor care home, part of Elmfield care group, is encouraging residents, guests and family members to contribute memories to the tree throughout the rest of December to continue to remember Christmas’ of past years.