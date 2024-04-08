“For completely understandable commercial reasons this generous asset is no longer available free to us from May 5. The Lydney Exchange thus needs a new storage/sorting facility, or for a big hearted business/organisation/individual to directly fund our current facility. Without a good sized facility the Exchange cannot function due to the volume of donations. This needs to be cost-free, since our operating model is based on keeping cash donations or direct financial support to the Exchange out of the enterprise.