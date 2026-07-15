THERE were traffic delays this morning (Wednesday, July 15) following a two car collision on Lydney Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6.20am, which was reported to be near Yorkley Wood Road.
Lydney Road was partially blocked in both directions due to the incident, which, according to social media, saw some motorists choose to turn around and find another route.
Gloucestershire Police said nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.
The road is now open as usual.
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