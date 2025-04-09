LYDNEY Town Council has reminded residents of the dangers of disposable barbecues, following fire damage at Bathurst Park.
Taking to social media, a spokesperson for the Council said: “Unfortunately, a BBQ recently burnt the grass in Bathurst Park, causing damage to this beautiful community space.
“We want to remind everyone that open flames – including disposable BBQs – are extremely dangerous, especially near woodland areas. In dry conditions, it takes very little for a small flame to become a serious fire, risking not just the park, but the precious wildlife and conservation areas we are lucky to have.”
The Council asked residents not to use barbecues in any conservation areas. It also asked everyone to respect local guidelines, and report fires immediately.