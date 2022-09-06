Lydney woman’s anger after cat is shot with air gun eight times
Police are investigating after Pauline Hughes’ cat Splinter was shot a number of times with an air gun
Subscribe newsletter
A WOMAN has been left “angry and upset” after her cat was shot eight times with an air gun over the course of a fortnight.
Police have launched an investigation after Lydney resident Pauline Hughes, who lives in Faller Fields, reported that her cat Splinter has been injured a number of times in the last few weeks.
Officers say Splinter’s injuries have likely been caused by an air riffle.
Their investigation into two reported incidents is currently ongoing.
Pauline says she suspects the person targeting her cat is a local resident, as there is an alleyway to the rear of her property that Splinter regularly frequents which backs onto neighbouring gardens.
She said: ”I get that not everyone likes cats, but if that’s the case why don’t they just shoo him out of their garden or squirt water at him to scare him or something like that.
“It’s animal cruelty, it’s just not fair to treat an animal in this way. If they have a problem with him they should follow him home and come and talk to us.
‘‘What they’ve done is out of order - it’s ridiculous.”
Pauline explained that Splinter has been shot twice in the spine, four times in his rear leg, once in his stomach and once in the front of his chest.
Pictures she has shared with her neighbours show the extent of his injuries.
“I suggested to the police in the first instance that I could go out and knock on people’s doors to try and find something out, but they advised me not to as if they can do this to an animal, imagine what they might do to a human”, she continued.
And she added: “I’m so angry and upset about it that it’s best if the police handle it now.”
A section of the Animal Welfare Act states that deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal is illegal and anyone caught doing so can face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and Pauline has been in regular contact with Victim Support over the last few weeks.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: “Police have received two reports that a cat had sustained wounds in Lydney last month.
“The incidents were reported as taking place near Faller Fields which back onto Mount Pleasant on Saturday 20 and Wednesday August 31.
“The cat is thought to have been shot with an air rifle and has since received veterinary treatment.
“Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to complete the following online form quoting incident 450 of 31 August: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |