A SENSORY garden officially opened in Bathurst Park, Lydney on Wednesday (August 8), accompanied by speeches from key figures.
A sensory garden is a self-contained area that allows people to experience a variety of sensory stimuli. Lydney’s is designed to engage all five senses and aims to be inclusive and accessible to everyone.
James Young, the Head Gardener for Bathurst Park & Recreation Trust, said the idea for the garden had been a concept he and the trustees had over a number of years, inspired by his son.
Mr Young expressed his gratitude to the team and those who have contributed. He said the garden will be “a valuable asset to the community” and it is “truly a community effort”.
Thanks was also given to John and Mary Thurston from Watts of Lydney Group, Gloucestershire County Council, M E Damsell and the Forest of Dean District Council.
Other key players thanked were Travis Perkins, Light Fantastic, Lydney Sawmills, SWM, Wye Vale Nurseries, Forest of Dean Stone Firms, Trudi from Four Seasons Café and Pete Spencer from Halo.
Mr John Thurston, from the Watts of Lydney Group provided a brief history of Bathurst Park, noting that it was a gift to the people of Lydney from the Bledisloe family. He thanked the trustees for their ongoing efforts in maintaining and enhancing the park.
Mr Thurston praised James Young and his team for their dedication to improving “the jewel in Lydney's crown” and hoped that the Sensory Garden would bring joy and peace to all visitors.
Trustee Saunders, Chair of Bathurst Park & Recreation Trust said: “I hope the garden would serve as a safe, inclusive, and reflective space for the community” concluding the speeches.
She expressed delight in seeing the Sensory Garden come to fruition from what began as a simple idea three years ago.
Trustee Saunders mentioned the trustees' ongoing commitment to Bathurst Park’s development, with hopes to introduce more inclusive equipment, citing a recent visit to the local Hearts of the Forest School as an inspiration.
The opening ceremony was completed with the cutting of the ribbon. The Sensory Garden now stands as a testament to community spirit and dedication, offering a beautiful, inclusive space for all to enjoy.