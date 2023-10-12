A COLLEGE student from Lydney pushed himself to the limits to complete a marathon fundraiser for a charity which helped his little brother with treatment for a cleft lip and palate.
Taylor Griffin, 18, completed what was his first ever marathon comprising multiple laps of Lydney Lake and the wider town on Monday (October 16), having begun training for it just two weeks ago.
He managed to raise more than £300 from sponsors for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLEPA), which supports people who are born with a cleft lip and palate with treatment.
He chose to support the charity because they helped treat his brother Kobey, who is now 10 years old, from a young age.
Taylor explained: “I’m fundraising for CLAPA as my little brother Kobey was born with a cleft lip and palate, they helped with all the treatment and now he’s fully healed and healthy.
“Three babies are born with a cleft lip and/or palate every day in the UK, and they face a 20-year treatment pathway which can continue well into adulthood.”
The challenge saw Taylor begin his training for the marathon - a far greater distance than he’d ever run previously - by taking on some shorter distances, including his first half marathon.
A Creative Media Production student at Gloucestershire College’s Gloucester campus, he also set about making a documentary film of his training and challenge for a college project.
He was set a budget of £300 for the film but didn’t spend any of it, and managed to raise more than that for charity in the process.
Taylor said ahead of the challenge: “The furthest I’ve run before this is 6 miles. That’s a 20 mile difference!
“Any donations are appreciated and are going to a great cause.”
He completed the marathon - 26.2 miles - in five and a half hours and was cheered on at the finish by his friends and family at Lydney Lake (pictured).
Those who sponsored Taylor online also left messages of support for him following the challenge, with one person labelling it “a super achievement“.
CLAPA works to provide specialist, targeted services to give people affected by cleft the knowledge and emotional support they need, while their UK-wide community brings together people from all walks of life to share experiences and learn to cope.
To donate to Taylor’s cause, visit his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/2weekmarathontraining.