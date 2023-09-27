THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed for several weekends over the coming months to allow for essential maintenance work to protect the road surface against winter weather.
National Highways says the closures will be needed to safely carry out the work, and drivers are advised to allow extra time for journeys while they take place.
Programme Delivery Manager Chris Pope said: "It is important we carry out the resurfacing work now to tackle a number of deteriorating patches on the road as the cold and wintry weather could accelerate the damage and lead to unplanned, emergency repairs.
“The M48 Severn Bridge needs a specialist surfacing material which takes longer to apply than that traditionally used on roads. We will therefore need a number of weekend closures to carry out the necessary work.
“We are grateful to people for their patience while this essential maintenance is carried out.”
Other works will also take place during the closures including inspections of the tower by abseilers from the portal above the road.
The planned closures are as follows:
- 6am Saturday 30 September until 8pm Sunday 1 October – full closure of the bridge in both directions
- 6am Saturday 7 October until 8pm Sunday 8 October – westbound carriageway fully closed; one lane of eastbound carriageway shut
- 6am on Saturday 21 October until 8pm Sunday 22 October - westbound carriageway fully closed; one lane of eastbound carriageway shut
- 6am Saturday 4 November until 8pm Sunday 5 November – full closure of the bridge in both directions
- 6am Saturday 11 November until 8pm Sunday 12 November - full closure of the bridge in both directions
Traffic will be diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com, and Twitter updates are also available at @HighwaysSWEST.
For urgent real-time assistance, Highways' 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.