Market House, Ross-on-Wye is currently hosting a captivating art exhibition by John Sherahilo, a talented artist who moved to the area in 2009 from Bristol.
John’s work will be on display at Made in Ross, the collective of skilled artists and craftspeople from Ross and its surrounding areas, until April 12. Art enthusiasts can also view his impressive collection online at www.jisart.org.
John Sherahilo, who moved from Bristol more than a decade ago, has found himself continually inspired by the landscapes and nature that envelop the region. “Herefordshire, the Wye Valley, the Forest of Dean, and surrounding areas are beautiful, and no one can help but be inspired by their beauty,” he said. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to live in such a beautiful part of the country.”
Sherahilo’s artwork predominantly features alcohol inks, though he also employs watercolours, acrylics, and oil paints in his creations. Describing his alcohol ink work as representational and his other mediums as representational-abstract, the artist has a particular affinity for the vibrancy of colour and spontaneity that alcohol inks offer. He appreciates the need for creativity in manipulating the ink’s movement with alcohol.
To create his striking pieces, Sherahilo uses Yupo paper, a smooth, nonabsorbent surface that allows the inks to flow effortlessly into the alcohol carrier liquid. The resulting artwork is a testament to the artist’s passion for his craft and his love for the region.
“I am very excited and grateful to Made in Ross for allowing me to exhibit in the place I live and in their beautiful historic building,” said Sherahilo. His work displayed at the exhibition features original alcohol ink and acrylic paintings, each framed and priced from £45 to £175.
The Made in Ross exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to explore the unique and breathtaking creations from a number of talented Ross artists.