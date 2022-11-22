LYDNEY’S big night is on Friday, December 2 when there is.a parade from Hams Road to the Town Hall where the switch will be thrown to Light Up Lydney.
The parade will begin at 5.25pm making its way through Newerne Street and Hill Street before eventually finishing at the winter fayre at the town hall at 6pm, where the Christmas tree will be lit.
Lydney Town Council has applied for road closure orders along the route to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the colourful parade but as The Forester went to press these had not been confirmed.
And Santa will be in his Grotto – entry is £4 per child and includes a present.
There will also be free face painting sessions and Tony the Balloon Man will make fantastic shapes from balloons for all the children.
There will also be the sound of festive music and if all this makes you hungry there will be food vendors on site as well selling hot drinks and festive food to keep out the winter chills.