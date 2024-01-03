A MAN was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car rolled down an embankment and overturned in a late night accident.
Police rushed to the crash scene on the A4137 in Glewstone between Monmouth and Ross at about 11.30pm on Friday, December 29.
They found the car upside down on its roof after veering off the road and the driver needed medical treatment at the roadside.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We received a call around 11.30pm on December 29 with a report of a vehicle on its roof.
"Officers attended the vehicle to assist the ambulance and fire services. The man driving the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs."
The fire service said that the man was around 30 years old and required care from the ambulance service at the scene.