A WYE Valley man has been charged following a fatal collision in Hereford that caused the death of a 55-year-old man last October.
Stephen Susans, 57, of Verschoyle Gardens in Ross-on-Wye, has been charged with being the driver of a vehicle and failing to stop after a road accident in Holme Lacy Road on Sunday, October 8.
He has also been accused of being the driver of a vehicle and failing to report an accident, and perverting the course of public justice.
Susans will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on May 22.
Mark Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened in the early hours of the morning.
He was described afterwards by his family as "having a heart of gold", and the best husband, dad, son, brother, and friend that anyone could ask for.