A MAN in his 30s died following a midday Bank Holiday collision involving two motorbikes and a BMW car near the Forest of Dean’s Speech House.
Emergency services were called at 12.05pm on Monday (May 26) to the B4226 Speech House Road at Coleford.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said on Monday night: “One of the motorcyclists, a man in his 30s and from Cinderford, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
“His next of kin has been informed. Road closures remain in place on Speech House Road at the Speech House Hotel and Fancy Road to allow a collision investigation to take place.
“Motorists are asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.
“Officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage they feel is relevant to make contact.”
Information can be submitted by completing the Gloucestershire police ‘tell us about’ online form and quoting incident 157 of 26 May: