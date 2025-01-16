A MAN has been jailed for nine years after admitting manslaughter during a late night confrontation in the street.
Bristol Crown Court heard on Thursday (January 16) that Neil Woodley was chased and punched in Coleford before producing a knife and stabbing 20-year-old Luke Wasley to death.
Two other men who were with the victim on the night – Jack Edmunds and Curt Aston – were originally also charged with violent disorder, but cleared on a judge's direction last year as having no case to answer, which the press were banned from reporting at the time.
A press release from Gloucestershire Police following the conclusion of the case yesterday referenced the clearance of the other men, without providing further details about the judge's 2024 ruling.
But they described how Woodley was initially "hit to the back of the head" by Edmunds, who later knocked his phone from his hand as he tried to call police and "ripped the chains from around his neck" before the defendant was "repeatedly punched".
At that point, Woodley "pulled out his knife and brandishing it at the men, stabbed Mr Wasley in his arm and stomach".
The defendant, aged 50, of Blakes Way, Coleford, admitted manslaughter having previously been on trial for murder last June.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said of the earlier hearing: "The jury was discharged after the judge accepted that two other defendants on trial for related offences had no case to answer.
"A retrial was ordered for January 2025, but Woodley indicated that he would plead guilty to the charge of manslaughter, which was accepted by the Crown.
"He also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed item in a public place.
"The court heard that Luke Wasley had been with Jack Edmunds and Curt Aston on the evening of June 13, 2023, at the flat of Aston’s girlfriend in St John Street, Coleford.
"The group had seen Woodley walk past the house after visiting his brother and, leaving the flat, they began to follow Woodley and shout at him.
"When they reached Staunton Road, Mr Edmunds ran up behind Woodley and hit him to the back of the head.
"Woodley turned around and pulled a knife he was carrying, causing the men to back away before returning to the flat.
"One of the men was heard to shout at Woodley: “Wait until I see you again”.
"Mr Edmunds, Mr Aston and Mr Wasley left the flat a short time later and found Woodley as he was again walking on Staunton Road. They chased him down Albert Road and into Oakfields.
"The court was told that Woodley had pulled out his phone to call the police, but it was knocked from his hands by Mr Edmunds, who then ripped the chains from around Woodley’s neck.
"Woodley was then repeatedly punched to the face before pulling out his knife and brandishing it at the men, stabbing Mr Wasley in his arm and stomach.
"Emergency services were called but Mr Wasley died from his injuries a short time later.
"In mitigation, the court heard that Woodley was fearful of being attacked after being left with a drugs debt, and was carrying the knife to defend himself.
"He claimed that he did not mean to harm anybody but wanted to scare off his attackers by showing he was armed."
Judge Jonathan Swift told Woodley: “Your decision to carry a knife on that evening was a fateful one.
“You say that you stabbed out at Mr Wasley to defend yourself. All this shows is that if, during a fight, one person stabs at any other, there is no way of controlling where that knife will land.”
Woodley was sentenced to nine years in prison for the manslaughter of Mr Wasley, and one year and four months, for possession of a bladed item in a public place, to run concurrently.
Woodley will have to serve six years before being eligible for release on license.
Speaking after the hearing, the victim's family said: “Luke was a much-loved son, big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
"His loss is still being felt 19 months later and one that all who loved and knew him will never get over or come to terms with.
“He was a happy 20-year-old living his best life, he had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh, a glint in his eye, and a very kind heart.
“Luke is missed every second of every day and nothing will ever be enough to make up for his loss.
"We have to learn live without him every day which most days is unbearable as it is a reminder of the life he never got to live.
“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all that assisted and was there with Luke in the early hours of Wednesday June 14 2023.
"Also, a big thank you to all of the Gloucestershire Constabulary team, the CPS and Counsel who worked on Luke's case and have supported us throughout.”