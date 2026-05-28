AT the age of 103, Marjorie Mitchell may be the oldest person in the Forest to have their first book published.
Marjorie is an active member of Coleford Baptist and her book, Thoughts on Life, brings together 52 “mini sermons” that appear in the church’s notices each week.
She spoke about how the reflections came about at a launch event at the church last Saturday (May 23) which also celebrated the conversion of a storage area into a more usable space.
Marjorie, who is 104 in July, said: “I didn't realise that to prepare something to put into a book took so long or needed so much labour.
“I want to say a very big thank you to all the people who were responsible for putting it all together – that was a marathon task.
“In a way I didn't want the fuss about the book.
“It's not my book at all. It's the Lord's book.”
Marjorie began writing the reflections during Covid and they were seen by church treasurer Ivor Green who suggested sharing them through the church notices.
Marjorie explained: “It all started in lockdown.
“I was in the garden, and a few thoughts came to me and I thought: ‘I'm going to write this down.
“I phoned a friend (church treasurer Ivor Green) and read them to him and he said: ‘Do you mind if I share this.
“Every week with the church notices, there has been one of my meditations
“Something grabs me and I know instantly that somehow God has something to say about this.
“As I write the thoughts come to me.
And sometimes so fast, my pen can't keep pace
“All I've done, is write down what He was telling me, I want to make that very clear.
“And I have a great hope and desire is that everyone who reads that book will hear God speak.
“I never thought I'd live to this age, in fact I can't believe I am this age
“Even now, when my physical strength is lacking, He can still use me in small ways in his service.
“When I was 14 I was in church and something came to me through the testimony of two teenagers that the preacher had brought with him and I thought this is for me, not just for older people, I want to follow Jesus.
And I must admit, over all those years I haven't always been a perfectly good follower.
“But all the way through those years He has stood by my side.”
Pastor Sam Davies said the project to convert the area at the back of the church into a room had taken shape quickly because of the work put in by volunteers.
He said: “it was becoming a space which was just not being used and so I had this idea.
“We've used it for prayer, we’ve used it with the young people to study the Bible and we've used it on Maundy, Thursday for a smaller, intimate service.
“It’s become a versatile room.”
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