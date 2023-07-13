As the Forest of Dean’s MP, I work closely with our small, medium and large businesses, including many of those at the event. For example, AccXel, who I helped secure £2 million from the Government for their Construction Skills Accelerator Centre, were on hand showcasing a state-of-the-art heavy machinery simulator which they use to train their apprentices. Also in attendance were NewSpace Containers, makers of bespoke accommodation units who I visited on the Lydney Harbour Estate recently, and Suntory, the makers of Ribena, one of the Forest’s biggest employers and an organisation I helped host an event in Parliament a few weeks ago, celebrating the work of local blackcurrant growers.