COMMUNITY fire stations in the Forest are giving people the chance to meet their local crews and watch some “exciting” demonstrations at open day events this month.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service are holding family-friendly events at stations across the county in August, including in Lydney and Cinderford.
There will be various operational demonstrations by firefighters, and families can find out information on how to keep safe in the home and outdoors, see the equipment and appliances used by the crews and even climb aboard a fire engine for a picture.
Those who are interested in joining their local fire station as an on-call firefighter are also encouraged to attend to speak to the team.
Adam Openshaw, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said: “Gloucestershire community fire stations are very much community focused. These open days are a great opportunity for our residents to see what we do. We look forward to them every year and enjoy talking to our local residents. If you’re interested in becoming an on-call firefighter we’d love to speak to you so we hope you will come along to meet us.”
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “These open days are a great opportunity to visit your local community fire station to watch some demonstrations and gain some invaluable safety advice.
“I spent 30 fantastic years as an on-call firefighter and would encourage local residents to visit our community station open days to learn more and to enjoy the demonstrations and activities.”
Lydney’s event, from 11am til 2pm on August 12, will feature road traffic collision and breathing apparatus demonstrations.
There will also be stalls including games with a chance to win prizes and refreshments on offer.
The Cinderford event also takes place on August 12, 10am til 3pm.
All the events are free to attend.
For more information, go to www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/glosfire/gloucestershire-fire-and-rescue-service-events.