The picturesque memorial garden at Ross provided a fitting backdrop for a special Easter Sunday Sunrise service attended by many residents.
The service began at 6am, with the Rector Revd Sean Semple leading the congregation, assisted by Revd Tiffany Jackson.
As the early morning sky transformed into a beautiful sunrise, the community gathered together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The spiritual atmosphere and the sight of the sun rising over Church Street, with its golden rays illuminating the historic St Mary’s Church, made the occasion even more memorable.
This Maundy Thursday, the parishioners of St Mary’s gathered to celebrate the arrival of Easter in a unique and colorful way.
The congregation’s creative talents were on display, as they adorned the Easter Garden with handmade prayer leaves, Bible verses, flowers, and birds, infusing the sacred space with a sense of joy and wonder.