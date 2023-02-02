Multi-platinum selling global superstar Michael Bublé has added an extra date at Cardiff International Arena to his highly anticipated UK tour, ‘Higher’, Bublé’s first nationwide arena tour in more than four years.
Twenty years after the release of his self-titled debut album, the ‘Higher’ Tour, produced by TEG Live Europe, will kick off at London’s iconic The O2 on Sunday, March 26 2023.
Bublé then takes to the road, travelling across the country with his charismatic, intimate show - an evening you won’t forget.
Performing his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from his phenomenal career, alongside songs from his No.1 album ‘Higher’, released last year, the multi-Grammy winning showman will then visit Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Cardiff and Nottingham, before coming to a show-stopping close at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.
Tickets for the Cardiff date of Michael Bublé’s UK ‘Higher’ Tour will go on pre-sale tomorrow Thursday February 9, and on general sale on Friday February 10.
Michael Bublé says: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it’s going to be a true spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it!
‘‘A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.’’
I just want to connect with them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”