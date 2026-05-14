TWO friends arrived in Land’s End two days ahead of schedule after cycling from the the tip of Scotland.
Paul Jones, from Berry Hill and Mike Baggott, of Mitcheldean, set out from John O’Groats on Sunday, April 26 to raise funds for the Brody’s Trust sensory centre in Joys Green.
The trust was set up by Mike’s wife, Nikki, following the death of son Brody aged 10 in 2019.
He was unable to access therapeutic multi-sensory services and the trust was established to ensure other children in the Forest had that opportunity.
Paul and Mike had been scheduled to arrive at the Cornish landmark last Friday but arrived on Wednesday.
Paul had long wanted to do the 900-mile ride and Nikki “kindly volunteered” Mike.
He got involved with the trust after seeing Nikki on the BBC’s Points West news programme.
As he works in the flooring industry he initially did work at the centre and later became a trustee
Last Friday (May 8) they were waved off from the centre after spending the night back home.
Paul said: “For the second time our journey, our kits have been washed and are nice and clean but how long that will last is anyone’s guess.
Despite facing some huge hills and mountains in Scotland and northern England – including the 1,350ft Shap in Cumbria –Mike found The Stenders, the hill between Mitcheldean and Drybrook more daunting.
Paul said: “I said, when you look at some of the stuff, we've been in Scotland, and then the moors coming into, coming into Manchester and we also went through the lakes, so the shift’s quite big.
“The Stenders is a tiddler in comparison but because you know it, it hurts a little bit more.”
The amount of ground covered varied according to the conditions.
On a good day they could make 90 miles but in poor conditions such as rain it might be 30 or 40 miles.
Among those wishing Paul and Mike well at the centre was the High Sheriff of Gloucestershire Fiona Reynolds who was accompanied by the High Sheriff’s Cadet Taylor Hudson of Ruardean Woodside who is a member of the Forest of Dean Police Cadets.
Mrs Hudson said: “As high sheriff, I go all round the county of Gloucester, supporting charities, and encouraging them, and recognising what they do.
“I was invited to come here to meet the Brody’s Trust team, and it just happened that the cyclists were coming through on the same day so we've made it another event.
“But I'm here to understand the work they're doing and to just learn about all the amazing things that go on in rural Gloucestershire.
“What Paul and Mike are doing is amazing, it’s really, really hard work.”
The ride has raised some £7,000.
They have been keeping supporters informed of their progress at Mike's and Paul's John O'Groats to Land's End Facebook and Crowdfunder pages.
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