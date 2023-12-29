As nominations closed for the job of leading the Welsh Labour party shortly before Christmas confirming Jeremy Miles has won a clear majority of support in the Senedd Labour Party, it has now been confirmed that Mr Miles has also secured the backing of a majority of Welsh Labour leaders and deputy leaders of councils across Wales.
Among those who have offered their support to Mr Miles are the leader and deputy leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and Cllr Paul Miles
A joint statement from all three women leaders of Labour councils - Cllr Jane Mudd of Newport Council, Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby of Monmouthshire Council and Cllr Lis Burnett of Vale of Glamorgan Council - has been released supporting Mr Miles.