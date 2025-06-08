NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE reminded residents that Minor Injury Units are available this summer, as the service looks to reduce unnecessary long waiting times and reduce the strain on busy hospitals.
The Forest of Dean’s Minor Injury Unit is located at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital, on Steam Mills Road in Cinderford.
The service said Minor Injury Units like this can treat sprains, simple fractures, simple wounds, minor burns, and minor head injuries with no loss of consciousness.
It can also treat minor illnesses like earaches, sore throats, rashes, bites, stings, infections and eye conditions like conjunctivitis. Minor Injury Units can also provide emergency contraception.
Minor Injury Units however do not treat head injuries with loss of consciousness, alcohol related conditions, overdoses, complicated or serious injuries, long standing or major illnesses.
The update comes after NHS Gloucestershire urged residents to click or call first, in a bid to relieve pressure from Gloucestershire’s main hospitals.
Posting on its website, NHS Gloucestershire said: “If it’s not an emergency or you’re not sure what to do, the NHS 111 service can help. Visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111.
“You may be able to speak to a nurse, or mental health nurse, over the phone who will tell you the right place to get help if you need to see someone. Alternatively, your GP can advise you about helpful treatments and also help you access mental health services.”
Minor Injury Units are open from 8am until 8pm daily, with the last walk in at 7.30pm. You can contact the Forest of Dean Community Hospital on 0300 421 2121.
