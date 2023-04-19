MONMOUTH Comprehensive School has been described as a “vibrant and inclusive community” in a report just published by Estyn.
Inspectors visited the school in February 2023 and commented on the “respectful, courteous and confident” students, the “high quality teaching” that is provided, and the “strong safeguarding culture”.
Sixth Form students came in for particular praise, described as having “exemplary attitudes to learning”.
Inspectors also commented on the high priority given to student wellbeing across the school, as well as the strength of support for students with additional learning needs.
In addition, the school will be the subject of two Estyn case studies that focus on areas of particular strength.
These are the school’s approach to the new Curriculum for Wales, and the integrated and inclusive nature of the Specialist Resource Base. These case studies will be published nationally in order to inform and support other schools.
Headteacher Hugo Hutchison said: “We are delighted that Estyn have recognised the exceptional education that we offer students here in an inclusive, supportive and aspirational environment.
“We are very grateful to our superb staff and also to parents, carers and governors for their support.”
Vicky Smith, Chair of Governors, added: “The Governing Body is delighted with the findings of the Estyn inspection.
“In the view of Governors the inspectors have rightly recognised just how incredible our school is.
“The report shows Monmouth Comprehensive School ensures each child achieves to the very best of their individual ability in an inclusive and caring setting.
“The Headteacher and staff have worked exceptionally hard to ensure the school offers the very best education for all of our students while staying true to our values and ethos, and we are very grateful to the staff for all their hard work.”
The full report can be found on the school’s website at www.monmouthcomprehensive.org.uk/page/?title=Estyn&pid=24