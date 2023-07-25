THE climate emergency has seen flooding become a recurring and increasing challenge for communities who live alongside waterways and rivers.
The Flood Management team at Monmouthshire County Council is currently conducting some research to record the experiences, concerns and understanding of residents, businesses and community groups.
A short survey has been launched on the Council’s website to gather information from across the county.
Monmouthshire County Council is a Lead Local Flood Authority under the terms of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.
Its work includes identifying and understanding flood risk in the county and working with others to help mitigate those risks. With the prospect of more severe weather in the future, including greater rainfall intensity brought about by climate change, flooding poses an ever greater threat to communities.
“We only have to look back at Storm Dennis in February 2020 to see what devastation severe weather events can bring, so work to reduce the potential impact of such events is vitally important.
The flooded River Wye during Storm Dennis
Cllr. Catrin Maby said: “This information gathering survey is going to really help us move forward in reducing the impact of possible flooding.
“We want to hear from residents, businesses and communities that have experienced flooding, or are concerned about the risk of flooding.
"What they share with us will inform the development of the Council’s new Local Food Risk Management Strategy.
"I would encourage everyone to take some time to have a look at the Flood Risk Management pages on our website and get involved, it can help shape future plans for you and your community.”
Storm Dennis flooding on the River Usk
The survey is open to all those in Monmouthshire who are concerned about flood risk and will run until midnight on Monday August, 28.
The results of the survey will be analysed by the Flood Management team and will be used to help shape the draft strategy in October/November 2023.
To complete the survey and to find out more about flood risk and management in Monmouthshire visit this website.