MONMOUTHSHIRE Freemasons has provided a £60,000 grant to support the Age Connects Torfaen ‘Dementia Buddy’ project.
Nearly 500 local people living with dementia and their carers will be getting help and support from a volunteer ‘dementia buddy’.
The project will support people living with dementia to overcome loneliness in the local community. The programme will focus on pairing people with dementia to a volunteer dementia buddy who shares their interests, such as music or sport.
Age Connects Torfaen Development Manager Emma Wootten said: “We’re very grateful to Monmouthshire Freemasons for their generous grant. Our Dementia Buddy’s project will enable us to focus on creating fun and engaging experiences that foster genuine friendships and community involvement for people living with dementia.”
The grant from Monmouthshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.
Christopher Evans, Head of Monmouthshire Freemasons, said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to help Age Connects Torfaen with this hugely important project. Dementia brings with it a host of practical problems that a volunteer dementia buddy can really help with, but perhaps their greatest contribution would be in overcoming loneliness which is a major issue for people living with dementia.”
Age Connects Torfaen is a charity for older people living in Torfaen, which aims to reduce poverty, loneliness and isolation. It provides information, activities and increased independence.
Dementia is one of the leading causes of death across England and Wales. There were an estimated 46,800 older people, aged 65 and above, living with dementia in Wales in 2019.
Monmouthshire Freemasons said the funding will make a significant difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their families by providing specialised assistance through a dedicated Volunteer Coordinator.