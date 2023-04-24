Naomi Haggett, Community Champion at Morrisons in Ross-on-Wye, shares the story of James Badger, the company's Group Commercial and Manufacturing Director. James will embark on an ambitious cycling journey from Lands End to John O'Groats in memory of his late wife, Phillipa, who lost her battle with leukaemia last year.
Determined to make a difference, James and three friends have set their sights on raising £100,000 for Bone Cancer UK. They will begin their arduous journey on Saturday, aiming to complete the trip in just eight days. Impressively, the team is already well on its way towards achieving their fundraising goal.
On Tuesday, 25th April, the Ross-on-Wye community will have the opportunity to cheer James on as he stops at the local Morrisons around 9:30 am. He will then continue to Leominster Morrisons, arriving at approximately 12:30 pm, before heading to Market Drayton for around 4:00 pm.
The Ross-on-Wye store is particularly excited about the upcoming event, as James Badger is a high-profile member of the Morrisons top team. His incredible determination to honour his wife's memory and raise funds for a worthy cause demonstrates the power of resilience and the human spirit.
Don't miss the chance to witness this inspiring journey and support Bone Cancer UK as James Badger cycles through Ross-on-Wye on his way to making a difference.